Did Arvind Subramanian mess it up for Arun Jaitley?

Shweta Punj
On expenditure front, Budget must have a roadmap for direct cash transfer in kerosene, foodgrain and fertilisers, and ensure there is a proper plan for subsidy reduction.

 
 

Wiping every tear from every eye

The current economic survey makes a clear case about why the price subsidy is not the government's best weapon of choice in the fight against poverty.
Indian stock markets best performer after China

Market analysts said that Indian markets rallied because of huge inflows by overseas investors, after government announced several reform measures.
About 14 mn people added to workforce during 2009-12

The pick-up in employment generation, however, did not keep pace with the increase in labour force, wherein 14.9 million persons were added to the labour force.
Projects worth Rs 8.8 lakh crore stalled

Manufacturing sector was stifled by a general deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, while electricity projects are victim of lack of coal.
Economic Survey projects sub 1% CAD for next fiscal

India's innovation capacity lags most BRICS nations: Survey

All states to benefit from transfers: Economic Survey

The Economic Survey 2014-15, tabled in the Parliament on Friday, also said that the 14th Finance Commission will enhance fiscal federalism in the country.

'Weak infra, labour laws affecting trade'

Taking the train to faster growth

India witnessed remarkable rise in female literacy: Survey

Though male literacy is still higher at 80.9 per cent than female literacy at 64.6 per cent, their increase has been 10.9 per cent compared to 5.6 per cent for males.
Rich households benefit more from subsidies: Survey

"A close look at price subsidies... reveal that they may not be the government's best weapon for fighting poverty," the Economic Survey said.
Green energy to create Rs 10 lakh cr business in 5 yrs: Survey

The country's National Solar Mission is being scaled up five-fold to 1,00,000 MW by 2022.
Economic Survey pegs 8% GDP growth for 2015-16

The Economic Survey expects economic growth at market prices to stand between 8.1 and 8.5 per cent.
Opportune time for withdrawal of curbs on gold: Survey

Gems and jewellery exports contribute about 15 per cent to the country's total outbound shipments.
