Union Budget 2015-16
Executive Wish List

Remove tax-related uncertainties, take steps to attract investment

Kapil Wadhawan

The Budget should be conducive to the investors and should help revive the investment cycle.

 
 

Encourage manufacturing of smart devices in India

We believe India holds great potential, with a number of international brands entering the country and large domestic demand also being there.
Offer incentives for angel investing, scrap Angel Tax

Rajesh Sawhney, Founder at Global Super Angels lists out the key points Budget 2015-16 should focus on.
Correct inverted duty structure, raise FDI in defence

How deep are your reforms?

This year, there's nothing to stop the finance minister from breaking the mould except a failure of the imagination, or a failure of courage.
Budget needs to simplify taxation structure for e-commerce companies

Like all other players in the industry, we are also looking forward to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Govt must plan to make healthcare affordable and accessible to all

A conducive environment that will encourage this booming sector to even manufacture goods will play a critical role in healthcare evolution.
'Budget should give impetus to infrastructure, smart cities'

Five points tech start-ups expect Union Budget to focus on

Shivakumar Ganesan, founder, Exotel lists various points the finance minister should list in the Budget.
Provide tax holiday for affordable housing, sops for REITs in Budget

One of the most awaited decisions from the Budget session is the Real Estate Regulatory Bill. The bill would bring in transparency into the system.
Offer fiscal sops to IT sector, encourage frugal innovation

FM needs to balance domestic demand and growth

A prerequisite for domestic growth is to focus on prioritising areas that will maximise the ease of doing business in India.
'Budget needs to act for both demand and supply sides of financial services'

Budget 2015/16 to focus on reviving infra investments

Accordingly, we expect roads, railways, housing and urban development to receive substantial budgetary funding.
One day is not going to change anything: Ficci President

Ficci President Jyotsna Suri speaks to BT's Chitra Narayanan on the industry's expectations from the upcoming Budget. Excerpts-
