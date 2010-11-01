Union Budget 2015-16 Expectations Economy - Business Today

Test for reform zeal of Modi in make-or-break Budget

Frank Jack Daniel | New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Analysts warn that domestic stocks are overvalued and that equity markets could see a sell off of 6-8 per cent if pro-growth measures in the Budget fall short of expectations.

 
 

What will FM Jaitley pull out of his Budget hat?

While Modi's administration has had some notable successes recently, India's competitive standing globally leaves much to be desired, writes William Wilson.
Hospitality sector should be exempted from state, central taxes

The industry expects a growth-based Budget that will specifically address the issues faced by it today, setting for an upward growth trajectory.
Correct inverted duty structure for tyre industry

Budget should unfurl reforms that allow 9% plus growth rate

Education outlay as a percentage of GDP needs to go up dramatically

Expect Budget to leave significant money in the hands of consumers

Will Arun Jaitley deliver a historic Budget?

Will the finance minister come out of the difficult period to present a historic Budget, as most are expecting? Or will he buckle under pressure?
Budget could set course for Indian software product industry

Here are some topics that the budget could address and shape the industry of the future.
Govt should undertake next-generation tax reforms

The government should act on the following suggestions to create a healthy business environment and efficient administrative machinery.
Consumer durable manufacturing should get a boost

Ensure competitive pricing for sugar, edible oil

Separate limit for long-term savings, pensions under Section 80C needed

Time to create ecosystem to realise 'Make in India' and 'Digital India'

'Ease tax burden on start-ups in Budget'

Incentivising start-ups through schemes are ideas that are being offered globally. Coupled with a benign tax regime, it can prove to be an effective impetus for growth.
