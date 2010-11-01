Union Budget 2015-16 Corporate CEO Columns - Business Today
India Inc on Budget

Lack of support for R&D is disappointing

Shailesh Ayyangar

The reduction in corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent will boost investor confidence and encourage companies to continue the process of job creation and overall growth.

 
 

Positive Budget but more should have been done

The ingenuity of this Budget lies in the government's intent to manage cash flows into the economy without merely resorting to increasing taxes.
Expected more direct support for the auto industry

The automobile industry accounts for a significant share of the country's manufacturing GDP... Some favourable measures would have given a fillip to the industry.
Growth-oriented and people-centric Budget: Ashok Chandak

We appreciate the government's intent on making India a manufacturing hub through various initiatives including ease of doing business.
Budget will put realty sector on fast track growth

The plan on regulatory reform for infrastructure and single-window clearances will enable more overseas investment into the sector.
No major initiatives for consumer goods and appliances industry

A wide-ranging, yet balanced Budget

Union Budget 2015-16 to positively impact agriculture

The Budget shows intent to support organic farming and continued support for micro irrigation and watershed management.
Budget 2015: Preparing India for a brighter economic future

It may not have been the 'Big Bang' Budget that most were expecting, but Mr Jaitley has succeeded in creating a pro-growth and pro-investment roadmap.
Budget a mixed bag for IT industry

In this Budget, we might have missed an opportunity to drive 'Make in India' in computers, writes Amar Babu, managing director, Lenovo India.
Budget will boost investor confidence

The ambiguities in the provisions relating to indirect transfers have been suitably addressed in this Union Budget to eliminate scope for discretionary exercise of power.
Budget 2015 has sharp focus on agriculture

The focus on Swachh Bharat will greatly benefit the health of our farmers, as also create employment.
Budget is well-intentioned, reformative, but issues of chemical industry unaddressed

The Budget is well-intentioned, reformative, rehabilitative, pragmatic, inclusive and growth-oriented.
I'd rate Budget 2015 a 9 out of 10: Harsh Goenka

Budget 2015-16: Credit offtake of banks will improve

Introduction of the Public Contracts (Resolution of disputes) Bill is expected to streamline the process for resolving disputes arising in public contracts.
