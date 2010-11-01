Union Budget 2015-16 Latest News Business Today

Budget unlikely to impact India's credit rating: Agencies

Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Choudhury | Mumbai
Budget unlikely to impact India's rating: Credit rating firms

Global ratings agency Standard & Poor's said the Budget highlighted a commitment to keep the deficit low, but lacked structural reform.

 
 

Budget 2015 is credit positive for corporates: Moody's

However, Moody's said that the increase in service tax is credit negative for corporates as it would increase their production cost.

FM Arun Jaitley recites couplet on govt's achievements

FM Arun Jaitley mentioned the Jan Dhan Yojna, coal mine auction and Swachh Bharat campaign as some of the successes of the government.
FM Jaitley meets President ahead of Budget 2015-16

Will FM pursue 'big bang' reforms that Survey desires?

Over the medium-term, India must adhere to the medium-term fiscal deficit target of 3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), the Survey said.
Will Union Budget meet Survey road map?

Govt may marginally cut fertiliser subsidy in Budget

The government had earmarked a subsidy of Rs 72,970 crore for the current fiscal year ending March 31.
Budget: Policy plans likely to combat black money menace

PM passes Budget test despite 'lack of reforms'

While it was short on the "big bang" reform measures, the Budget won plaudits for moves to cut corporate tax and make India more competitive.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley scores on social media

FM Jaitley to present Union Budget 2015-16 today

The 2015-16 budget is expected to give a big push to Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' campaign, with tax breaks and other incentives for several sectors.
Tax sops likely in FM's first full-year Budget

Have more tax slabs made you richer?

With the budget around the corner, the biggest demand is for the rise in the number of income tax slabs. But do they really reduce your tax outgo?
SBI arm calls for higher fiscal deficit target

Jaitley may dole out tax sops to win over middle class

Last year, he had raised the personal Income Tax exemption limit by Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.50 lakh.
