Union Budget 2015-16
Reactions to Budget 2015

Budget 2015 will be good for many sectors

Tanvi Varma/Money Today
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

The Budget will be good for many sectors despite lack of big-bang announcements. All eyes are now on impact it will have on corporate earnings and, hence, stock markets.

 
 

'For me, the Budget is Sahib ka saath, Sahib ka vikas'

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram ripped apart the Union Budget while speaking on Headlines Today with Rajdeep Sardesai and on Aaj Tak.
Nobody wants a nanny state, says Jayant Sinha

Business Today speaks with Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha about various aspects of the Union Budget 2015-16.
Revenue shortfall and missed chances

'Budget 2015 is what doctor ordered for ailing economy'

Budget will transform future of people: Piyush Goyal

FM Arun Jaitley announced a host of measures including the slashing of corporate tax to 25 per cent from 30 per cent over the next four years.
Arun Jaitley's Budget 2015: Who said what

India Inc and experts react to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's maiden full-year Budget for the 2015-16 financial year. Here's what they have to say:
Focus on infra development by FM would usher growth: Assocham

'Govt will continue to fail in fight against moneylenders'

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has been out of power and hence out of the scheme multiplication game for a decade," writes Ashok V Desai.
Union Budget 2015: A step in the right direction

Need GST to revamp indirect tax

Budget 2015: Real estate sector feels let down

Experts say the Budget didn't give any direct benefit to buyers to boost demand for houses and take the sector out of the slump.
Hopeful the Budget will boost e-commerce sector

Implementation of the Goods and Service Tax will definitely help e-commerce but the implementation dates are more than a year away.
Union Budget 2015-16 is disappointing one

There were huge expectations from the government but it did not deliver on what was promised.
Budget 2015-16 is pro-farmer, pro-poor: Rajnath Singh

The budget will accelerate growth. It is a very innovative one and it takes care of the vulnerable sections, said Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
