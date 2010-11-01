Reactions to Budget 2015
The Budget will be good for many sectors despite lack of big-bang announcements. All eyes are now on impact it will have on corporate earnings and, hence, stock markets.
Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram ripped apart the Union Budget while speaking on Headlines Today with Rajdeep Sardesai and on Aaj Tak.
Business Today speaks with Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha about various aspects of the Union Budget 2015-16.
FM Arun Jaitley announced a host of measures including the slashing of corporate tax to 25 per cent from 30 per cent over the next four years.
India Inc and experts react to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's maiden full-year Budget for the 2015-16 financial year. Here's what they have to say:
"The Bharatiya Janata Party has been out of power and hence out of the scheme multiplication game for a decade," writes Ashok V Desai.
Experts say the Budget didn't give any direct benefit to buyers to boost demand for houses and take the sector out of the slump.
Implementation of the Goods and Service Tax will definitely help e-commerce but the implementation dates are more than a year away.
There were huge expectations from the government but it did not deliver on what was promised.
The budget will accelerate growth. It is a very innovative one and it takes care of the vulnerable sections, said Home Minister Rajnath Singh.