Union Budget 2015 Impact Stock Market - Business Today
Union Budget 2015-16
Budget 2015 impact on Stocks

Stock market reacts cautiously to Budget

Shoaib Zaman
Market reacts cautiously to Budget

The benchmark index, Sensex registered a marginal gain of 0.48%. However, the difference between the day's high and low was 678.3 points.

 
 

BSE Sensex logs first Budget-day gain in 4 years

Heavy selling pressure was observed in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), capital goods, consumer durables, metal and power indices of the BSE.
More

Stocks of travel firms mixed on Budget announcement

Visa on arrival scheme is to be expanded to 150 countries from the current 43 countries.
More

Jewellery stocks gain on gold import duty cut hope

Gitanjali Gems rose 5 per cent, Titan Company was up 0.9 per cent. Traders hope import duty on gold would be cut by 2 per cent in 2015/16.
More
 
 

Cigarette makers fall after Budget hikes excise duty

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley raised excise duty on cigarettes by 25 per cent for cigarettes of length not exceeding 65 mm.
More

Shares of road developers gain on Budget announcement

More

Suzlon shares rise nearly 4% on hopes of Budget measures

Traders cited speculation that government may increase allocations towards renewable energy and reduce taxes in the 2015-16 Budget as the reason for the surge.
More
