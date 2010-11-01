Union Budget 2015-16 Tax Changes Personal Finance Impact - Business Today
Tax changes in Budget 2015

More incentives for buying health cover

Teena Jain Kaushal
FM Arun Jaitley

The Union Budget also raised the deduction limit for health insurance policy to Rs 30,000 from Rs 20,000 for senior citizens.

 
 

Additional Rs 50,000 deduction for NPS investments

Analysing tax announcements in Union Budget 2015-16

Deduction in corporate tax rate and phasing out of the exemption in a planned manner clearly shows a move towards a more stable and matured tax regime.
Now, super-rich will have to pay more

Budget 2015 has come-up with few amendments for individual taxpayers but the 'super-rich' have been saddled with additional tax liability.
Union Budget 2015-16: No change in income tax rates

The minister, however announced that, additional 2 per cent surcharge will be implemented on people earning over Rs 1 crore.
It's time to monetise your gold holdings

Budget makes big push towards social security reforms

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced a three-tier Social Security Scheme apart from other social security measures for the masses.
FM Jaitley walks a fine line on Budget day

It's time now to do a deep dive and see how well the FM has managed to match the nation's expectations and where the individual tax payer stands.
Budget 2015: Impact of indirect tax changes on individual consumers

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2015-16 on Saturday. Here's the impact of indirect tax changes on individual consumers -
