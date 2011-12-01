Saumil Shah Will Budget 2016 address tax issues for M&A? With several companies going global and actively participating in M&A activities, having specific provisions exempting such foreign restructuring in the hands of Indian shareholders shall help.

Richard Rekhy Budget 2016: Investor sentiments high, but fiscal prudence demands a tightrope walk Since the current government came to power in 2014, it has rolled out several measures and there is a positivity seen in the economy and overall business environment.

Debjani Ghosh This year's budget needs to show real execution This year's budget needs to show real execution towards the government's intent of making India an easier destination to do business and be seen as an innovation hub.

Vimal Bhandari Govt needs to distribute tax on dividends paid by companies It is desirable to increase the momentum in the alternate investment fund segment by removing certain tax anomalies, says Vimal Bhandari of IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd.

Sandeep Nayak FM should keep fiscal deficit for next year below 3.5% Fiscal deficit is the single most important number all investors would watch out for, says Sandeep Nayak, ED and CEO of Centrum Broking.



Deepak Khetrapal Expectations of cement industry from Budget 2016 While the phased reduction in corporate tax rates as promised by the FM is expected, there are concerns about removal of deductions available.

Dinesh Agarwal 'Expect faster implementation of large infra projects' Dinesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Indiamart lists steps the government should take to put growth of the industry and economy on fasttrack

Harsh Pati Singhania 'Reduce tax burden on existing tax payers, incentivize spending' Broaden the tax base - only 3 per cent of population pay taxes, i.e. 3.5 crore people out of 125 crore. For comparison 45 per cent of US citizens pay taxes.

Team BT What do CEOs of major companies expect from Budget 2016-2017? "Moves towards ensuring simplified procedures with time-bound accountability for approvals will go a long way in driving growth," says Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman and CEO G.V. Prasad.