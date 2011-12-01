CEO expectations
Saumil Shah
Will Budget 2016 address tax issues for M&A?
With several companies going global and actively participating in M&A activities, having specific provisions exempting such foreign restructuring in the hands of Indian shareholders shall help.More
Richard Rekhy
Budget 2016: Investor sentiments high, but fiscal prudence demands a tightrope walk
Since the current government came to power in 2014, it has rolled out several measures and there is a positivity seen in the economy and overall business environment.More
Debjani Ghosh
This year's budget needs to show real execution
This year's budget needs to show real execution towards the government's intent of making India an easier destination to do business and be seen as an innovation hub.More
Vimal Bhandari
Govt needs to distribute tax on dividends paid by companies
It is desirable to increase the momentum in the alternate investment fund segment by removing certain tax anomalies, says Vimal Bhandari of IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd.More
Sandeep Nayak
FM should keep fiscal deficit for next year below 3.5%
Fiscal deficit is the single most important number all investors would watch out for, says Sandeep Nayak, ED and CEO of Centrum Broking.More
Deepak Khetrapal
Expectations of cement industry from Budget 2016
While the phased reduction in corporate tax rates as promised by the FM is expected, there are concerns about removal of deductions available.More
Dinesh Agarwal
'Expect faster implementation of large infra projects'
Dinesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Indiamart lists steps the government should take to put growth of the industry and economy on fasttrackMore
Harsh Pati Singhania
'Reduce tax burden on existing tax payers, incentivize spending'
Broaden the tax base - only 3 per cent of population pay taxes, i.e. 3.5 crore people out of 125 crore. For comparison 45 per cent of US citizens pay taxes.More
Team BT
What do CEOs of major companies expect from Budget 2016-2017?
"Moves towards ensuring simplified procedures with time-bound accountability for approvals will go a long way in driving growth," says Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman and CEO G.V. Prasad.More
Sonica Malhotra
Hospitality sector needs policy reforms to grow
Hospitality sector still faces a number of issues and needs more robust confidence-building measures. The policies and initiatives to promote the sector often falter at the implementation stage.More
Over The Years
Quick Facts
- Independent India's first budget was presented by first Finance Minister R.K. Shanmukham Chetty, 5 pm on 26th November, 1947
- The Budget speech is divided into two sections: Part A deals with General Economic Survey and Part B deals with Taxation issues
- The only finance ministers to have presented seven budgets are: Pranab Mukherjee, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, YB Chavan and CD Deshmukh
- Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru are the only three Prime Ministers belonging to the same family to have presented the Budget
- While presenting the Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister reads from a set of documents