Government to encourage investments in public sector enterprises

IANS | New Delhi
Jaitley to encourage investmesnts in PSEs

The government would encourage the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to divest individual assets like land and manufacturing units to release their asset value for investing in new projects, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Monday.

 
 

The government has ambitious plans for deployment of 175 GW renewable power capacities by 2022, including 100 GW of solar.
