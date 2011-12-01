Expert Columns
By Siddhartha Roy
Budget will revive investor confidence: Expert
The industry normally views the Budget as a key policy document that goes beyond numbers, and underlines the future political and economic priorities.More
By Shashanka Bhide
Budget 2016: Need to catalyse rural sector
It was expected that the Union Budget this year will highlight issues relating to agriculture and rural sectors than on other sectors of the economy.More
By Ashok V. Desai
Reading the Tea Leaves
The Finance Commission's orders have led to a rise in the states' share of the Centre's revenue from 31 per cent in 2014/15 to 41 per cent in the 2016/17 Budget.More
Rajeev Dubey
A budget for elections 2017, not the economy
Rural initiatives will not be value accretive this fiscal.More
Kuldip Kumar
What C-suite women taxpayers expect from Arun Jaitley
Indian women have excelled in every sphere of career and are now playing vital roles in the corporate world. Companies with women in C-suites are among the most successful organisations. With the Union Budget 2016 round the corner a natural thought comes to the mind.More
Rajesh Srinivasan
Manufacturing sector: Key expectations from Union Budget 2016
As we are steadily climbing notches in the ladder of ease of doing business, a much-needed push to the manufacturing sector is important to sustain and promote an all-inclusive growth.More
Sudhir Singh, Partner, PwC India
Challenges for start-ups in India and how Budget could ease them
Start-ups are often less influential in representing their interests before relevant authorities, primarily as those are small companies with limited approach in the government and no political connections, linkages or lineages.More
Rohan Gupta, COO, Attero
Budget 2016: Time to create dedicated fund corpus for lifecycle management of electronic goods
Granted, the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) is supposed to tackle the problem generated by the electronics sector but then the government as a whole has to see things beyond products' life-cycle and also need to make provisions for electronics' end-of-life phase.More
Krishan Arora and Sohrab Bararia
GST: How govt can set the indirect tax structure right
With the current impediments that the government is grappling with on GST, there is still much that government can do to bring the current indirect tax structure closer to GST.More
Vishal Rai
Country by Country Reporting - Any contours?
Senior officials of the Indian Revenue at different public forums have indicated that India will implement the changes suggested in Action 13 on TP documentation and CbC reporting with effect from the fiscal year beginning 1 April 2016.More
Over The Years
Quick Facts
- Independent India's first budget was presented by first Finance Minister R.K. Shanmukham Chetty, 5 pm on 26th November, 1947
- The Budget speech is divided into two sections: Part A deals with General Economic Survey and Part B deals with Taxation issues
- The only finance ministers to have presented seven budgets are: Pranab Mukherjee, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, YB Chavan and CD Deshmukh
- Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru are the only three Prime Ministers belonging to the same family to have presented the Budget
- While presenting the Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister reads from a set of documents