Union Budget 2016-17, FM Arun Jaitley, income tax, corporates, Jayant Sinha

Budget 2016: FM bats for fiscal prudence, growth for India Inc.

Pravin Agrawal
Pravin Agrawal, Director, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP

As indicated by the FM in last year's budget speech, the government has started process of gradually phasing out various tax exemptions and incentives available to corporates in the Income-tax Act, 1961.

 
 

Budget 2016: Proposals affecting corporate sector

Budget 2016- Financial Sector reforms

The 'Country-by-Country reporting' wave hits Indian shores

Some good, some disappointments

Glad that fiscal deficit is being targeted at 3.5 per cent for FY 2016/17. This is a good signal to foreign investors that financial discipline will be maintained.
Budget 2016 - What it holds for individual tax payers

Demand oriented budget, thrust on farming sector

Middle class and rural incomes and consumptions should increase based on the multipliers from the Govt spends.

Budget's focus on macro-economic stability laudable

Budget- Indirect tax proposals

Union Budget 2016: Transfer Pricing Update

Budget 2016 - Mixed bag for auto

Cities need to get smarter in funding Smart City initiatives

Many 'Smart City Watchers' may have been dismayed by the absence of even mention of core urban sector schemes in the Finance Minister's speech.
Union Budget 2016 - International tax proposals

Structurally forward looking budget

In 2015/16, India has shown a robust and steady growth of economy at 7.6 per cent despite unfavourable slowing global economy.
A budget for elections 2017, not the economy

Rural initiatives will not be value accretive this fiscal.

