Key Announcements

Rs 70,000 cr allocated for 7th pay commission

PTI | New Delhi

Implementation of the pay commission report in toto is to cost the government Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

 
 

Over Rs 7,290 cr allocated for AMRUT, 'Smart Cities'

Govt to implement GAAR from April 2017: FM

Last year, the Finance Minister had deferred applicability of General Anti-Avoidance Act (GAAR) by two years.
Jaitley extends support to export sector

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today widened the duty drawback scheme to extend more support to the export sector.
100 per cent foreign equity in retail of domestic food products: Jaitley

1,500 Multi-skill training institutes to be set up

Jaitley allocates Rs.38,500 crore for MGNREGA

The Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today allocated Rs.38,500 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Rail, road sector allocated Rs 2,18,000 crore in 2016-17

PSUs to monetise idle assets; Disinvestment Dept renamed

Rs 25,000 crore allocated to public sector banks

Rs 500 crore allocated to support SC/ST, women entrepreneurs

Government has allocated Rs 500 crore for scheduled caste, scheduled tribes and women entrepreneurs in the Budget under the Stand Up India scheme.
Budget 2016-17: Govt to set up higher education financing agency

3,000 new drug stores, dialysis centres to come up

Rs 9000 crore allocated for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Jaitley outlines 9 pillars for transforming India

