RBI may go for 50 bps cut in 2016; Nifty target 7,500: UBS

PTI | New Delhi
According to the global financial services major, the Budget has given more preference to stability rather than growth and this should give more room to cut key policy rates.

 
 

Five factors why Sensex jumped over 700 points post Budget

Budget lacks the spark to ignite the market

The government has kept his fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent for FY2017. Maintaining fiscal prudence was important to maintain credibility and stability.
Aviation stocks hit hard on ATF excise duty hike

Stocks of PSBs pare losses, surge up to 10% post Budget

Shares of Public Sector Banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) pared all its losses to gain up to 8 per cent.
Agri stocks gain up to 7% on farm sector boost

Sensex ends 152 points lower as Arun Jaitley disappoints

Jaitley skimps on bank bailout, but stocks gain

These key budget figures threw Sensex, Nifty in a tizzy

Govt to hike FDI limit in stock exchanges to 15%

Road developer stocks gain up to 4% on infra measures in Budget

ITC shares fall 7% on excise duty hike in Budget

Cigarette industry continues to post volume decline in the last few quarters given multiple excise duty hike initiated by the government for four consecutive years.
