Union Budget 2016-17, Finance minister, Arun Jaitley

Rs 70,000 cr allocated for 7th pay commission

PTI | New Delhi

Implementation of the pay commission report in toto is to cost the government Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

 
 

Govt notifies infra cess of up to 2.5% on cars

Rs 9000 crore allocated for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Jaitley begins presenting Union budget for 2016-17

Rupee falls 12 paise to 68.74 against US dollar

What you must know as trading begins on D-Street

Budget unlikely to send market crashing: Experts

Domestic investors remained cautious and maintained low expectations from the Budget 2016, even as the Economic Survey painted a rosy outlook for the economy.
'India's fiscal metrics to remain weaker than peers'

Govt to give statutory status to Aadhaar

Till date over 98 crore Aadhaar IDs have been generated. Per day average of 26 lakh biometric and over 1.5 lakh e-KYC transactions are made.
Jaitley assures reforms as he unveils Budget 2016-17

Union Budget 2016-17: Full text of the speech

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday presented  Union Budget 2016-17 on Monday. Here is the link to text of full speech.
'Budget 2016 is my big exam,' says PM Modi

NITI Aayog to interact with public on General Budget

Will Sensex fall on Budget day? Here's what history suggets

Tax cuts hold key to realty, mass-housing sops

