'Budget 2016-17 is balanced, pragmatic'

Reuters | Mumbai
Budget 2016 'balanced', 'pragmatic': RBI deputy guv

Budget 2016-17 is "pragmatic" and "balanced," and its focus on the rural economy and job creation will bring long-term benefits, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said.

 
 

Budget has nothing for Assam, Northeast: Tarun Gogoi

'Budget is pro-village, pro-poor, pro-farmers'

Jaitley's budget makes Opposition job 'tougher': Omar Abdullah

Budget 2016-17 'in line' with current rating: Moody's analyst

The comments come even after Jaitley stuck to a fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product for the 2016/17 year, sparking gains in bond markets.
Jaitley extends support to export sector

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today widened the duty drawback scheme to extend more support to the export sector.
Will reach out to Congress over GST bill: Jaitley

This is a pro-poor budget, says Amit Shah

The BJP president Amit Shah hailed the general budget as "pro-poor" and "pro-farmers," today.
New amnesty scheme for black money holders to come clean

Jaitley proposes to keep the deficit at 3.5% in FY17

