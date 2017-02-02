Union Budget, Budget 2017, Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
Union Budget 2017-18
BUDGET FOR SALARIED PEOPLE

Claiming HRA deduction of more than Rs 50,000/month? Know the new tax rules

Renu Yadav
"In case the landlord (payee) does not have a Permanent Account Number (PAN), then the tax deduction shall not exceed the amount of rent payable for the last month of the previous year or the last month of the tenancy, as the case may be," said Poorva Prakash, Senior Director, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP.

 
 

Union Budget 2017: Tax proposals in annual Budget explained

Budget 2017: 5 key tax announcements Arun Jaitley made in budget speech

Possibility Of income tax rate cut in upcoming Budget: Union Minister

He also indicated there is a possibility of income tax rate cut in the upcoming budget which is expected on February 1.
Economists favour cut in income tax rate; harmonise custom rate

Railway services must be paid for, says Arun Jaitley

Budget 2017: How you will save Rs 12,500 as per the new tax rates

Anti-avoidance tax rule to kick in from April 2017

General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) was part of the 2012-13 Budget speech of the then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee to check tax evasion and avoidance.
Double I-T exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh: Deloitte survey

Almost all respondents want the I-T exemption limit to be raised substantially while 58 per cent of the respondents were in favour of raising it to Rs 5 lakh.
Know how your income tax is calculated ahead of the budget

Budget 2017: The Most Unique Budget
Rajeev Dubey
Budget 2017: Tax rate cut for MSMEs a smart move
By Dipak Mondal
Review: What makes Fortuner a leader in the Indian SUV market?
Chanchal Pal Chauhan
