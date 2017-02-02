Arun Jaitley, Union Budget 2017-18, Union Budget, Finance Minister, Parliament, Lok Sabha, tax exemption limits
Home
Union Budget 2017-18
Demonetisation impact

Budget 2017: Finance Ministers' push towards digital transaction

Priyadarshini Maji
Budget 2017: Push to digital payments

To promote digital payments the government will authorize support for digital payment methods, including the BHIM app in petrol pumps, fertiliser depots, municipalities, block offices, road transport offices, hospitals, universities, colleges and other institutions. The launch of the BHIM app has already created opportunities for the digital financial service to be available to all.

 
 

Budget 2017: Why the additional MNREGA spend might not be enough

More

Budget 2017: A win-win for home buyers and developers

More

Arvind Subramanian cautions forecasters on demonetisation impact

More

Volatility from US elections and demonetisation has been weathered: CEA Arvind Subramanian

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian defended the government's demonetisation move as a radical social engineering measure to weed out the black money.
More

Note ban leaves scant room for FM Arun Jaitley's Budget sops

More
 
 

Budget 2017: Less tax liability for home buyers

More

Union Budget 2017: Jaitley assures note ban tremor is over, offers tax relief for aam aadmi

More

Budget likely to boost demonetisation move: Ex-Nasscom chief

More

Budget 2017: Expectations from budget higher due to demonetisation

More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Budget 2017: The Most Unique Budget Budget 2017: The Most Unique Budget
Rajeev Dubey
Budget 2017: Tax rate cut for MSMEs a smart move Budget 2017: Tax rate cut for MSMEs a smart move
By Dipak Mondal
Review: What makes Fortuner a leader in the Indian SUV market? Review: What makes Fortuner a leader in the Indian SUV market?
Chanchal Pal Chauhan
More