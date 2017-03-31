BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Expectations
Having taken the trouble to demonetise higher denomination notes, we believe the government should now go the full distance in moving India towards a cashless economy.
The government in the past one year has announced a number of reformative measures to boost the real estate market and make it more transparent for transactions.
- Here's the full text of Mukesh Ambani's statement on extending Jio's Prime membership
- Mukesh Ambani offers 'shagun' gift for Reliance Jio customers. Are you eligible for it?
- Demonetised notes: RBI closes window for Indians abroad; NRIs can exchange till June 30
- Mahindra, Maruti offer discounts on cars after BS-III vehicles ban
- India cotton imports set to surge to record amid rampant rupee
News You Can Use
- Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
- India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
- Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
- Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
- Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
- To counter Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel to offer free data for 12 months