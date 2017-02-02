From Commandos to Dangal girls: Modi and Jaitley rock newspapers!

Our country has a flair for dramatics and that is made pretty evident when a serious-monotone budget speech is turned into a battlefield or an 'akhara'. Newspapers transformed the otherwise mundane-looking politicians to commandos, Sherlocks and Watsons, Dangal girls and what not.

The Economic Times leads this club of creative newspapers with its surgical strike themed depiction of the PM and the FM duo. "No Fireworks, FM Shoots straight", reads the headline. The surgical-strike on Pakistan left a lasting impression on the nation and it was no surprise that it stealthily merged into the Budget Day. Jostling with the opposition, to present the bill, surely needed some commando-like training.

The Times of India was quick to relate the PM's IQ with that of the iconic and witty detective Sherlock Holmes and the FM as his reliable and wise assistant, Dr. Watson. Investigating the "shady poll funding, illegal cash deals and economic fugitives" is a great task even for the likes of Sherlock Holmes. And when the criminal count is in thousands, we sure need the Sherlocked Modi to crack the case.

Hindi paper Hindustan used the ever so popular Bollywood movie Dangal to compare the budget crisis to that of an 'akhara'(wrestling arena).