Union Budget 2017 to be presneted as scheduled

After confusion in the morning over possible postponement of the budget following the death of former Union minister and Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed, the government is now ready to present the budget as planned.

The president has given its nod to the government to present the union budget. Opposition Congress was insisting on the postpoement of the budget, according to reports.

E Ahamed passed away early today after he suffered a cardiac arrest, a senior doctor has confirmed. This has led to the question of a delay in the presentation of Union Budget 2017.

According to precedence, whenever a sitting MP of the parliament dies the house is adjourned for a day. Despite various discussions between the ruling party and the opposition, the death of E Ahamed has cast a shadow on the Union Budget 2017.

The 78-year-old Ahamed died at 2:15 am at RML hospital where he was admitted yesterday and put on artificial life support. Ahamed's body will be taken to Kerala later today.

"E Ahamed has passed away at 2:15 am. His body has been taken to AIIMS hospital for embalming (a method to preserve a corpse from decaying) as the facility is not available at RML," a senior RML doctor told PTI.



Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party vice president Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, besides other party leaders had rushed to the hospital late at night and met Ahamed's family.

Ahamed's family had alleged that they were not allowed to meet the leader.