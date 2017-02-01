Budget clueless, has no roadmap for country or future: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today criticised the Union Budget as "clueless and missionless" and said it had no roadmap for the country or the future, from a government "that has lost all the credibility".

The TMC supremo, who was at loggerheads with the Modi government over demonetisation, wanted to know the figures due to the move, saying taxpayers were still saddled with restrictions on withdrawals.

"A controversial #Budget2017 which is clueless, useless, baseless, missionless and actionless. Heartless. No roadmap for the country or the future from a government that has lost all its credibility," she wrote on Twitter.

"Tax payers still have restrictions on withdrawals. Remove all restrictions immediately. And where are the figures for #DeMonetisation? Misleading. Full of jugglery of numbers and hollow words which mean nothing," she said in a series of tweets.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee indirectly criticised the Narendra Modi-led Central government for presenting the budget even after the death of former Union minister and MP E Ahmed.

"Controversial budget became even more controversial," she wrote on the microblogging website.

"Very sad to see the way E Ahamed Ji and family were handled. Condolences to the family of E Ahamed ji. He was first elected as an MLA 50 years ago and served the nation and the people of Kerala #RIP," she added.

Keeping up with its protest against demonetisation, the Trinamool Congress on Monday had decided not to attend Parliament for the first two days of the Budget Session which began yesterday.