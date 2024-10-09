Aquarius daily horoscope for October 9, 2024: Try to avoid borrowing in business. Professional achievements will increase

scorecardresearch
Aquarius daily horoscope for October 9, 2024: You will also try to earn extra income. Try to avoid borrowing in business. Also, avoid lending too much money to people. You should be ready to spend generously on your luxuries.

Finance and Property: Ganesha says you may get help from some special people to expand your business. You may get back the money lent to you. Today is going to be a very lucky day for Aquarius. You are expected to see progress from all sides on the economic front. There is a possibility of good profit for you by working in the share market. If someone has borrowed money from you, you can get that money back today. You will also try to earn extra income. Try to avoid borrowing in business. Also, avoid lending too much money to people. You should be ready to spend generously on your luxuries. Today businessmen may need to take a short trip. Any old land dispute of yours may be resolved today. You will get relief from financial worries and you will be able to improve your financial situation. You may need to keep an eye on your financial expenses today.

Jobs and Career: The work environment will be favorable. Professional achievements will increase. You will complete the work on time. Important efforts will get support. Maintain the pace. You will move forward on the path of progress. You will get support and cooperation from everyone. You will strengthen the organization. Work will be favorable. You will move your plans forward.

Health: You will progress with confidence. Emotional efforts will be fruitful. Your communication will be sweet. Health will improve. There will be an atmosphere of happiness. Your food will be attractive.

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Oct 09, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
