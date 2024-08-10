Capricorn daily horoscope for August 10, 2024: May not get some returns from share market. Can get challan

Capricorn daily horoscope for August 10, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says the money comes from various sources. Today is the day when some of your long-term investments may start paying off. You may have invested in some insurance schemes fixed deposits, or other forms of relatively safe investments, and you will see some returns on these investments today. Returns today will be a most welcome source of additional funds. There are possibilities of investing money in government works. Some kind of challan or fine may be imposed. Have to be careful. You are not going to make much profit in the stock market, there is also a possibility of buying land or property.

Jobs and Career: Favorability will remain in various fields. Matters related to management and administration will be favorable. Confidence will remain high. Professionals will perform well. Achievements will increase. You will get support from siblings. There will be auspiciousness in work and business. Important information can be received. Proposals will get support. The desired efforts will be successful.

Health: Progress with discipline. Avoid laziness. The influence will remain. You will be interested in meetings and communication. You will get everyone's support. Work with humility and wisdom.