Capricorn daily horoscope for October 5, 2024: Will get good returns from the stock market. Stay away from lottery and betting

Capricorn daily horoscope for October 5, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says you should invest your money wisely otherwise your financial situation may worsen. Today is the day to plan your financial future. Get that budget out and start charting your goals and aspirations, and how much money it will take you to get there. You will get good returns from the stock market, but you must stay away from the lottery and betting. You can meet your long-term financial goals, but to get there you need to do some long-term planning and budgeting. Today is the best day to start. There is a possibility of traveling abroad in connection with business. There will be prosperity in the family business and you will get support from your parents.

Jobs and Career: Opportunities for advancement and promotions will persist, leading to recognition and respect in your career and business. A favorable environment will keep you motivated, as your plans gain momentum. Your status and reputation will improve, and you will maintain your influence. Discussions and communications will be productive, and travel is likely. Pending matters will move forward, and business ventures will prove successful.

Health: You may get valuable gifts. Your health and personality will be attractive. You will work with discretion. Your morale will be high. You will maintain sweetness in your behavior. Respect will increase.