3.35 lakh buyers picked one bike: India's top 5 motorcycles reveal a surprising race

Commuter crown
India's commuter-bike market remains a brutal volume game, where price, mileage and low maintenance can decide what leaves the showroom. Hero still dominates the conversation, but July's numbers reveal sharp shifts beneath the surface, with some familiar motorcycles gaining buyers while others lost ground.
Hero Splendor
The Hero Splendor sits comfortably at the top with 3,35,246 units sold in July, according to the figures provided. That is a massive 36% jump from 2,46,715 units in the same month last year, giving India's commuter-bike heavyweight an even tighter grip on the sales crown.
Honda Shine
Honda Shine takes second place with 1,91,950 units sold in July. That is roughly 20% higher than the 1,59,658 units recorded a year earlier, showing that even in a fiercely price-conscious segment, Honda's commuter continues to pull buyers towards showrooms in huge numbers.
Bajaj Pulsar
The Bajaj Pulsar story moves in the opposite direction. July sales stood at 66,156 units, down 17% from 79,817 units a year earlier. The Pulsar name remains one of India's most recognisable motorcycle badges, but the latest numbers show the pressure building in the commuter and sporty-bike battle.
TVS Apache
TVS Apache delivered one of the sharpest gains among these five motorcycles. July sales reached 59,404 units, up 58% from 37,566 units in the corresponding period last year. That surge puts Apache just behind Pulsar and turns the fight between the two sporty motorcycle names into one worth watching.
Hero HF
Hero HF Deluxe completes the top five with 55,978 units sold in July, but its numbers tell a different story from the Splendor. Sales were down 22% from 71,477 units a year earlier, showing how two motorcycles from the same market leader can travel in very different directions.