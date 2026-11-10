Tesla Model Y costs ₹50.89 lakh in India and about ₹37 lakh in China: The price gap explained

Tesla cut the price of its entry Model Y in India by ₹9 lakh in late May 2026. The Premium RWD now costs ₹50.89 lakh ex-showroom, with a WLTP range of up to 500 km. The six-seat Model Y L costs ₹61.99 lakh. Even after the cut, buyers in India pay more than in Tesla's biggest markets, as the next slides show.