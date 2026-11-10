Tesla Model Y costs ₹50.89 lakh in India and about ₹37 lakh in China: The price gap explained

Tesla cut the price of its entry Model Y in India by ₹9 lakh in late May 2026. The Premium RWD now costs ₹50.89 lakh ex-showroom, with a WLTP range of up to 500 km. The six-seat Model Y L costs ₹61.99 lakh. Even after the cut, buyers in India pay more than in Tesla's biggest markets, as the next slides show.
In China, the 2026 Model Y RWD is listed at 263,500 yuan. At about ₹14.14 per yuan, that is roughly ₹37.3 lakh, or about ₹13.6 lakh less than in India. The India price is about 37% higher. The first Model Ys Tesla shipped to India in 2025 came from its Shanghai plant, Business Standard reported.
Tesla raised US prices in May 2026. The Model Y Premium RWD now starts at $45,990, about ₹43.4 lakh at roughly ₹94.3 per dollar. That is about ₹7.5 lakh, or 17%, below India's price for the same-named variant. The US price excludes sales tax, registration and delivery charges.
In the UAE, the 2026 Model Y Standard Range RWD is listed from AED 174,900, or about ₹44.9 lakh at ₹25.68 per dirham. That is about ₹6 lakh below India's entry price, though it is a different variant. The Long Range AWD starts at AED 204,990, about ₹52.6 lakh.
Business Standard reported when Tesla entered India in July 2025 that the higher price was "largely due to import duties and shipping costs." Tesla sells imported cars here and has lobbied for lower duties. The ₹9 lakh cut in 2026 narrowed the gap with other markets, but did not close it.
These conversions use exchange rates around 8 November and ex-showroom or list prices, not on-road costs. Variants and equipment differ by country. Check the on-road price in your city, which adds registration and insurance to ₹50.89 lakh.
Tesla had delivered 1,017 cars in India by 2 October 2026, according to Vahan data analysed by Autocar Pro. September was its best month at 291 units. That month, BMW sold 502 electric cars in India, still well ahead of Tesla in the luxury EV segment. For scale, the Tata Punch EV alone sold 4,801 units in October.