Up to 682 km on a charge: These EVs are changing the long road-trip equation

Range freedom
A long highway run no longer has to mean hunting for a charger every few kilometres. India’s newer EVs are pushing claimed ranges towards the 500-700 km territory, giving road-trippers more breathing room — although real-world range can still change with speed, weather, terrain and driving style.
Nexon balance
The Tata Nexon EV with the 45kWh battery claims an ARAI-certified range of 489 km, making it an interesting option for families planning highway getaways. With 60kW DC fast charging, a 350-litre boot and prices roughly between Rs 14.14 lakh and Rs 17.69 lakh, it mixes range with everyday practicality.
Mahindra marathon
For drivers who hate frequent charging stops, the Mahindra BE 6 with its 79kWh battery makes a bigger promise — a claimed range of up to 682 km. Add up to 210kW DC fast-charging capability and 286hp, and the coupe-SUV is built to make long-distance EV travel feel far less restrictive.
Harrier muscle
Mountain roads can expose weaknesses that city driving hides. The Tata Harrier.ev pairs a 75kWh battery with a claimed range of up to 627 km, while selected variants add all-wheel drive — potentially making it a compelling electric option when a road trip leaves smooth highways behind.
Charger homework
Even a 600-km range claim cannot replace basic planning. Before setting out, EV drivers should map reliable fast chargers along the route and avoid waiting until the battery is nearly empty. A charger that is occupied, unavailable or out of service can quickly turn an ambitious highway itinerary into a stressful detour.