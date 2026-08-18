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Up to 682 km on a charge: These EVs are changing the long road-trip equation

Up to 682 km on a charge: These EVs are changing the long road-trip equation

From Tata Nexon EV to Mahindra BE 6 and Harrier.ev, these electric SUVs claim up to 682 km of range, making long road trips easier with fewer charging stops.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026, 6:40 AM IST
Range freedom
1/5

Range freedom

A long highway run no longer has to mean hunting for a charger every few kilometres. India’s newer EVs are pushing claimed ranges towards the 500-700 km territory, giving road-trippers more breathing room — although real-world range can still change with speed, weather, terrain and driving style.

Nexon balance
2/5

Nexon balance

The Tata Nexon EV with the 45kWh battery claims an ARAI-certified range of 489 km, making it an interesting option for families planning highway getaways. With 60kW DC fast charging, a 350-litre boot and prices roughly between Rs 14.14 lakh and Rs 17.69 lakh, it mixes range with everyday practicality.

Mahindra marathon
3/5

Mahindra marathon

For drivers who hate frequent charging stops, the Mahindra BE 6 with its 79kWh battery makes a bigger promise — a claimed range of up to 682 km. Add up to 210kW DC fast-charging capability and 286hp, and the coupe-SUV is built to make long-distance EV travel feel far less restrictive.

 Harrier muscle
4/5

 Harrier muscle

Mountain roads can expose weaknesses that city driving hides. The Tata Harrier.ev pairs a 75kWh battery with a claimed range of up to 627 km, while selected variants add all-wheel drive — potentially making it a compelling electric option when a road trip leaves smooth highways behind.

Charger homework
5/5

Charger homework

Even a 600-km range claim cannot replace basic planning. Before setting out, EV drivers should map reliable fast chargers along the route and avoid waiting until the battery is nearly empty. A charger that is occupied, unavailable or out of service can quickly turn an ambitious highway itinerary into a stressful detour.

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