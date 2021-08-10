1,04,806 electric vehicles registered in 2021; 5,17,322 over last three years: Centre

The Ministry of Heavy Industries announced on Tuesday that 1,04,806 electric vehicles (EVs) have been registered in the country during 2021 (till July 19). The Ministry added that a total of 5,17,322 electric vehicles have been registered in the country over the last three years as per the e-vahan portal.

In 2018, 1,31,554 EVs were registered in India, this number jumped to 1,61,314 during 2019. In 2020, there was a dip in the number of EVs registered at 1,19,648, as per data provided by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

In order to promote the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the country, the Ministry of Heavy Industries had formulated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme in 2015.

Currently, Phase-II of FAME India scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore. Phase- II of the FAME India scheme had started on April 1, 2019.

"This phase focusses on supporting electrification of public & shared transportation and aims to support, through subsidies, 7090 e-Buses, 5 lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers," noted the Ministry of Heavy Industries in a press release.

The Ministry explained that 38 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of e-2 Wheelers, e-3 Wheelers & e- 4 Wheelers have been registered under phase-II of the FAME India scheme. Under phase-II of FAME India scheme, the demand incentive for e-2 Wheelers has been raised to Rs 15,000/KWh from Rs 10,000/KWh with an increase in cap from 20% to 40% of the cost of the vehicle

The Centre has taken other initiatives to promote electric vehicles in the country. In May 2021, the Centre approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of batteries.

The Centre has also reduced GST on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%. Earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements. The Ministry had also issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs.

