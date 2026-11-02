Speaking about the steller performance, B Govindarajan, MD of Eicher Motors Ltd and CEO of Royal Enfield, stated, "It has been an exceptional festive season for us at Royal Enfield. Riders across the country continue to choose our brand and motorcycles, making this our best-ever festive performance. The strong response across our portfolio - from iconic favourites like the Classic 350 to new additions like the Himalayan 440 reflects the enduring bond we share with our riding community. As the festive season enters its final stretch, we are ramping up production to meet the growing demand. Our key international markets have also begun showing a positive growth trajectory."

Royal Enfield has marked a historic milestone as its exclusive 125th Anniversary Edition Hypershift Classic 650 sold out in India in under 360 seconds. Limited to just 125 units per key region globally, the anniversary edition brings together 125 years of pure motorcycling through a stunning, shade-shifting alchemy of heritage and modernity.

Advertisement

Retaining the Classic 650's signature teardrop fuel tank and nacelle headlamp, the motorcycle features a bespoke Hypershift finish that transitions smoothly between shades of red, green, and gold as light moves across the bodywork. A brass base, a gilded 125-year crest, special side-panel badging, and hand-painted pinstripes further distinguish this exclusive machine.

At its core lies Royal Enfield's proven 650 Twin platform, delivering timeless design and effortless twin-cylinder performance. Customer deliveries for the India allocation are scheduled to commence from November 2026 onwards.

Global milestones

On the international front, Royal Enfield launched the Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition across the APAC region and introduced the Guerrilla Apex 450 in Malaysia.

The brand also opened a new exclusive store in Taiwan alongside helmet product launches, participated in the Retro Racing Trophy at the Korea International Circuit where the Continental GT 650 claimed both top spots overall, and successfully concluded the inaugural Moroccan Odyssey in Rabat, bringing 29 riders together over 12 days and 2,000 kilometres.

Advertisement

Retail expansion & urban mobility

Beyond sales figures, the brand executed several major strategic updates during the period. Flying Flea, Royal Enfield's city+ electric mobility brand, expanded its retail footprint to Hyderabad with one company store and three additional stores, followed by Pune with ten sales and service centres, building on the initial customer response in Bengaluru.

Environmental conservation

Demonstrating its commitment to environmental stewardship on International Snow Leopard Day, Royal Enfield announced over ₹3 crore for snow leopard conservation, fulfilling the pledge made at "One Ride 2026," which drew a record 156,085 riders from 67 countries on September 20. These funds will support scientific research, population assessments, community stewardship, and human-wildlife conflict mitigation across more than 10,500 sq km of Himalayan snow leopard habitat.

Additionally, Royal Enfield and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board commenced a two-year partnership to promote responsible riding, cultural immersion, and exploration. The first expedition covered over 1,520 km across key wildlife sanctuaries, heritage corridors, and lesser-travelled routes with 20 riders exploring the region on the Bullet 650.