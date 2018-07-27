2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift spotted in spy shots as pre-orders open

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been spotted in some of the clearest spy shots, revealing the exteriors and interiors of the upgraded mid-sized sedan. In the images by Autoportal, the new Ciaz seems to have received a fair amount of chrome both at the front and the back along with some design changes. The biggest change in terms of design language is on the front, where the Ciaz gets a sleeker radiator grille with a honeycomb look and sharper headlamps. Chrome accents have been placed above and below the redesigned grille.

The bumper has been redone to fit bigger air vents at the front of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The fog lamp housing at the ends of the bumper has been tweaked with chrome accents. The headlamp housings have been made sharper and house LED Daytime Running Lights along with projector headlights. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz also gets new alloy wheels.

The rear end of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been redone too to add more appeal to the car. The tail-lamp arrangement has been changed in the Ciaz 2018. The spy shots show chrome accents being added to the back too.

On the inside, the 2018 Ciaz gets a new instrument cluster and refreshed dashboard. The touchscreen infotainment system has been upgraded to support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

But the biggest change with the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the engine options. The car will sport a new and more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine which will replace the 1.4-litre motor. The new engine comes with Suzuki's mild hybrid SHVS technology. The BS-VI compliant engine can churn out 104PS of max power and 138Nm max torque. The 1.3-litre petrol engine will come back with the new iteration of the Ciaz.

Meanwhile, some dealerships have reportedly started accepting pre-orders for the new Ciaz for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The car is scheduled to be launched in India in August with an estimated price tag from Rs 8 to 13 lakhs.

(Edited by Vivek Punj)

Also Read: 10 cars you can expect to see on Indian roads in second half of 2018