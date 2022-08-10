2022 Hyundai Tucson launch today: Check out variants, features, other details

Hyundai is all set to launch its new SUV, Tucson 2022, today. The automaker aims to offer customers a SUV experience with advanced connectivity solutions.

The Hyundai Tucson is powered by a new Nu 2.0 Petrol Engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a new R 2.0 diesel engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai Tucson comes with 26.03 cm (10.25") floating type digital cluster, with personalised themes, turn-by-turn navigation, front & rear parking sensor display, Drive Mode Select (Normal/ Eco/ Sport/ Smart) and Multi Terrain Modes (Snow/Mud/Sand).

The 26.03 cm HD Audio Video Navigation System and an infotainment system includes a high-definition wide screen, split screen display, embedded voice commands, Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity, full touch centre fascia integrating infotainment and AC controls, multi-language support, Alexa and Google Voice Assistant in Hindi and English, ambient sounds of nature, valet mode, and user profiles for personalisation.

There are over 60 connected car features, along with a 3-year free Bluelink subscription, and smart watch connectivity for iOS, Android OS and Tizen.

The Tucson also features multiple climate control technologies, Dual Zone FATC (Fully Automatic Temperature Control) with Auto Defogger, and front ventilated and heated seats, voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof, Bose Premium Sound 8 Speaker System, hands free smart power tailgate with height adjustment, driver power seat memory function, electric parking brake, and rain sensing wipers.

When it comes to safety features, Hyundai Tucson comes with the Hyundai SmartSense with Level 2 ADAS capability. Its driving safety functions include forward collision warning, forwards collision avoidance assist for car, pedestrian, cycle, and junction turning. It is also equipped with blind-spot collision warning and avoidance assist.

Hyundai Tucson also comes with parking safety functions such as rear cross-traffic collision warning and avoidance assist, and surround view monitor. There are six airbags, parking sensors, electronic stability control, hill descent control and hill assist control.

