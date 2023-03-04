2023 Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter unveiled in India at Rs 1.52 lakh: Check features and more

Taking the wraps off its Chetak electric scooter, Bajaj has introduced a newer version of the scooter at a price range of Rs 1.52 lakh. The new model’s price is hiked by Rs 30,000 as compared to the previous version.



With enhanced features in place, the Premium Edition of the Chetak electric scooter comes in three fresh colours: matte coarse grey, matte Caribbean blue, and satin black.

In terms of features, the electric scooter comes with a new full-colour LCD display, a two-tone seat, body-coloured rear-view mirrors, a satin black grab rail, and matching pillion footrest castings. Besides that, the headlight housing, blinkers, and centre trim parts are painted in Charcoal Black. However, the battery and motor remain the same as in the previous version.



Notably, the original version is being sold at a discounted rate now. Currently, it is priced at Rs 1.22 lakh.



The 2023 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is equipped with a 2.88 kWh battery pack and goes on to cover 108 km on a single charge. The scooter offers 4.2 kW power and 20 Nm of peak torque.



The company said that the electric scooter can be fully charged in 4 hours and charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 2.75 hours.



Meanwhile, bookings for the 2023 Bajaj Chetak are already open, with deliveries set to begin in April.



The company said that the 2023 Chetak electric scooter range is up for grabs in more than 60 cities and it is expected to go up to 85 cities by the end of March 2023.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said, "Building on the robust work done on our EV supply chain, we have surely and firmly commenced the scale-up phase. This positions us very well to harness the opportunity unfolding for EVs".

