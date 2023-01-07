2023 BMW i7, 7 Series unveiled in India at a starting price of Rs 1.70 cr: Check features and more

BMW India has launched the all-new 2023 BMW i7 and the 7 Series in India at a starting price of Rs 1.70 crore, ex-showroom. Bookings are now open, and deliveries will begin in March of this year.

The ex-showroom price of the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series is Rs 1.70 crore. Its diesel variant will be available later this year.



The all-new BMW i7 is now the company's flagship electric vehicle in India, with an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.95 crore. While the ICE version will be manufactured in India at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, the i7 will be imported as a complete unit.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The seventh-generation of the BMW 7 Series marks a turning point. It is a symbol of ‘Forwardism’ that continuously challenges the ordinary, a unique quality distinguishing those who shape what’s next. But one thing hasn’t changed – it is still the measure for all things luxury. The first-ever BMW i7 is a true all-electric luxury sedan that clearly demonstrates how an exclusive driving experience can be combined with an unwavering commitment to sustainability.”

The BMW i7 has arrived in India in its top-spec xDrive 60 variant, which features two electric motors. It generates a combined 536.4 bhp of power and 745 Nm of torque. The 101.7 kWh battery pack for the i7 is WLTP certified to provide a range of up to 625 km on a single charge.

It will compete with vehicles like the Porsche Taycan, Audi RS e-Tron GT, Mercedes-Benz EQS, etc.



The BMW 7 Series has a plethora of powertrain options in other countries. The India-spec 740i M Sport, on the other hand, is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 375.4 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque.

The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and it includes BMW's xDrive AWD system. BMW's flagship luxury sedan will compete with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8, and others.