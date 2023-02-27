2023 Hyundai Alcazar: Key things you need to know about features, design, booking and more 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Hyundai Alacazar comes with a new 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine

Customers can book the car at Rs 25,000

Alcazar is equipped with a new front grille design

Hyundai Motor India has come up with a 2023 version of Hyundai Alacazar, which is powered by a new engine and some enhanced features and design. The company has started accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The brand-new Alcazar is equipped with 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready and it also comes with a new front ascia, the company website showed.

The new turbo-petrol engine, which comes as a replacement for the 2.0 petrol engine churns out 159 PS of maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque and it has an idle stop/go system as well. The new engine will have a 6-speed manual transmission and an optional 7-speed DCT.

In terms of new changes in design, Hyundai Alcazar is equipped with a new front grille design that enhances the aesthetics of this 6- and 7-Seater SUV. Besides that, it gets a new puddle lamp logo with ‘ALCAZAR’ emblem.

In terms of safety features, the brand-new SUV comes with 6 airbags and front and rear parking sensors, VSM, ESC, Hill Assist Control, TPMS, 360-degree camera.

Hyundai has not yet revealed the price of 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, but the SUV’s last version’s price ranged from Rs 16.10 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Alcazar will compete with the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 in the Indian market.

