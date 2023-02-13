2.98 lakh PVs sold in January 2023; Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai emerge top sellers: SIAM

A total of 2,98,093 passenger vehicles were produced in January 2023 compared to 2,54,287 passenger vehicles in January 2022. A total of 31,69,788 passenger vehicles were sold in April-January 2022-23 versus 24,03,125 passenger vehicles sold in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor are among the top passenger vehicle sellers during this period. While Maruti Suzuki sold over 1 lakh passenger vehicles in January this year, it sold 9,23,271 PVs in April-January 2022-23. Hyundai Motor India sold 22,574 PVs in January 2023 and 2,17,943 PVs in the period of April-January 2022-23, according to the latest Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data.

Coming to top-selling models, Maruti Suzuki Alto and S-Presso continued to dominate the charts in the hatchback segment. Around 25,446 units of the cars were sold in the month of January 2023 and 1,99,454 units were sold in the period of April-January 2022-23. Closely following them was the Renault Kwid with sales of 59 units in January this year and 16,457 units in the April-January period this year.

Commenting on the rise in passenger vehicle sales, SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal stated, “Passenger vehicles again saw the highest ever sales in the month of January and for the first time, it has crossed the 3 million sales mark in 10 months, from April to January period.”

Aggarwal further said that positive announcements in the Budget shall help in continuing with the overall growth momentum. He had said after the Budget announcements, “Another appreciable feature of the budget is putting more money in the hands of the individuals by some lowering of effective personal income tax rates that should increase consumption and consequently lead to more demand. All in all, this is a growth-oriented budget with a positive impact on the auto sector.”

