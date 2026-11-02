50% YoY growth: Nissan rides high on SUV demand with 3,600 units sold in October 

The automaker's momentum is heavily anchored by its SUV portfolio — featuring the Magnite, Gravite, and the all-new Nissan Tekton — which blends Japanese craftsmanship with every day practicality to capture key segments of the Indian market.

The all-new Nissan Tekton combines refined Japanese craftsmanship, intelligent technology, commanding performance and everyday practicality.

"Our 50% year-on-year growth in domestic wholesales in October reflects continued customer confidence in Nissan and the progress we are making in India," said Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

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"With 85,124 units wholesaled across domestic and export markets between January and October, we continue to build on the strength of our expanding portfolio and dealer network. As we approach Dhanteras and Diwali, we remain focused on serving customers through distinctive products and enhanced ownership experiences. We also value the continued support of our international dealers, distributors and customers, who contribute to Nissan's export performance," Vatsa added.