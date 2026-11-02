50% YoY growth: Nissan rides high on SUV demand with 3,600 units sold in October 

Nissan Motor India has revved up its growth trajectory, registering a stellar 50% year-on-year increase in domestic wholesales for October 2026, touching 3,600 units compared to 2,402 units in the same month last year. This milestone marks the eighth consecutive month of domestic growth for the automaker, fueled by robust customer response to its expanding vehicle lineup and a widening dealership footprint.
Between January and October 2026, the company recorded total wholesales of 85,124 units across both domestic and export channels. October exports stood at 4,710 units as part of Nissan's 'One Car. One World.' strategy, which delivers globally standardized vehicles from its Indian operations to international markets.