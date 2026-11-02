Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
auto
50% YoY growth: Nissan rides high on SUV demand with 3,600 units sold in October 

50% YoY growth: Nissan rides high on SUV demand with 3,600 units sold in October 

This milestone marks the eighth consecutive month of domestic growth for the automaker, fueled by robust customer response to its expanding vehicle lineup and a widening dealership footprint.  

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 12:48 PM IST
50% YoY growth: Nissan rides high on SUV demand with 3,600 units sold in October The all-new Nissan Tekton combines refined Japanese craftsmanship, intelligent technology, commanding performance and everyday practicality. 

Nissan Motor India has revved up its growth trajectory, registering a stellar 50% year-on-year increase in domestic wholesales for October 2026, touching 3,600 units compared to 2,402 units in the same month last year. This milestone marks the eighth consecutive month of domestic growth for the automaker, fueled by robust customer response to its expanding vehicle lineup and a widening dealership footprint.

Advertisement

Between January and October 2026, the company recorded total wholesales of 85,124 units across both domestic and export channels. October exports stood at 4,710 units as part of Nissan's 'One Car. One World.' strategy, which delivers globally standardized vehicles from its Indian operations to international markets.

The automaker's momentum is heavily anchored by its SUV portfolio — featuring the Magnite, Gravite, and the all-new Nissan Tekton — which blends Japanese craftsmanship with every day practicality to capture key segments of the Indian market.

The all-new Nissan Tekton combines refined Japanese craftsmanship, intelligent technology, commanding performance and everyday practicality.

"Our 50% year-on-year growth in domestic wholesales in October reflects continued customer confidence in Nissan and the progress we are making in India," said Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Advertisement

"With 85,124 units wholesaled across domestic and export markets between January and October, we continue to build on the strength of our expanding portfolio and dealer network. As we approach Dhanteras and Diwali, we remain focused on serving customers through distinctive products and enhanced ownership experiences. We also value the continued support of our international dealers, distributors and customers, who contribute to Nissan's export performance," Vatsa added.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more