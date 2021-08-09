7-seater MG Gloster Savvy with Autonomous Level 1 launched at Rs 37.28 lakh

The technology-focused SUV company MG Motor India has launched yet another 7-seater in the Indian market. Starting at Rs 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the 7-seater Gloster is a premium SUV with Autonomous (Level 1).

While Level 5 is full automation with the vehicle performing all driving tasks without any human intervention, Level 1 is ‘Driving Assistance’ featuring a single automated system (for instance, the car monitors speed control).

“We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a 7-seater configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with 6-seater configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences,” says Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

Under the hood, this 7-seater MG Gloster Savvy is powered by a 2.0 Twin Turbo Diesel Engine generating 200 PS power and 480 Nm of peak torque. It features multiple driving modes, enabled with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a BorgWarner Transfer case aiding its off-roading abilities. It also has the i-SMART technology including an AI-based VR system for vehicle commands, anti-theft immobilisation, engine start alarm, amongst others.

It also features 64-color ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, driver seat massager, amongst other features.

MG Gloster Savvy also comes with a unique, industry-first MY MG Shield ownership package, which has personalised the car ownership experience with flexible after-sales needs of customers. Besides providing customers with a choice to customise additional services and maintenance packages from 200+ options, MY MG Shield’s standard 3-3-3 package includes a warranty of three years/100,000 kilometres, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services.