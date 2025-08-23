999 units in 135 seconds: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition makes record-breaking debut

Unveiled on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day — August 14, 2025 — the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition made history today when all 999 units were booked out in just 135 seconds after order banks opened at 11:00 AM.

Originally planned as a 300-unit collector’s edition, unprecedented demand pushed Mahindra to expand allocations to 999 units — a number that still disappeared in barely two minutes. The BE 6 Batman Edition marks the brand’s first collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), blending bold design, exclusivity, and cinematic legacy.

Advertisement

Part of Mahindra’s electric-origin SUV lineup, the launch underscores India’s world-class EV design and technology while reflecting the company’s Unlimit India vision of delivering global-first innovations. Prices start at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings open on August 23 for a token amount of ₹21,000, with deliveries beginning September 20 — International Batman Day.

Based on the top-spec Pack Three variant, the Batman Edition carries an ₹89,000 premium over its standard counterpart. It comes finished in satin black with gloss black claddings, gold accents, and multiple Batman insignias. A distinctive decal marks the front doors, while emblems inspired by *The Dark Knight* trilogy feature across seats, dashboard, door handles, and even the steering boost button.

Inside, the cabin is dressed in dual-tone black with gold highlights on seat surrounds, AC vents, rotary dial, and key fob. Gold contrast stitching, a numbered plaque, 16-million-color ambient lighting, an infinity roof, and night trail carpet lamps add to its drama.

Advertisement

The tech package includes a VisionX augmented reality head-up display (ARHUD) and an advanced L2+ ADAS suite with five radars and a vision camera. Features range from driver-initiated auto lane change and lane centring to emergency steering assist, blind-spot detection, and cross-traffic alerts.

Power comes from a 79kWh battery with an ARAI-certified 682km range, paired to a rear-axle motor producing 286hp and 380Nm. The SUV clocks 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and supports 175kW DC fast charging, topping up from 20-80% in just 20 minutes. Buyers can also opt for 7.2kW or 11kW AC home charging solutions.