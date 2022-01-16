Another offer for Elon Musk, Navjot Singh Sidhu invites Tesla to invest in Punjab

There seems to be no dearth of offers for Tesla CEO Elon Musk as Indian states are competing with each other on Twitter to invite the manufacturer of electric vehicles to set up base. Navjot Singh Sidhu, the president of Punjab Congress, is the latest one to invite the company to his state.

In a tweet, Sidhu invited Musk to set up Tesla's base in Punjab, saying the state will create Ludhiana as a hub for electric vehicles and battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment.

I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development https://t.co/kXDMhcdVi6 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 16, 2022

Sidhu's reply came in response to a tweet by Musk earlier this week in which he said Tesla was dealing with "a lot of challenges" with the government. Musk was responding to a user named Pranay Pathole who asked him about the company's car launch in India.

Still working through a lot of challenges with the government — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2022

Following this, ministers from different states took to Twitter to ask Musk to invest in their state. Telangana's Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao was the first one to invite Tesla to invest in the state. "Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana," he wrote.

Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India



Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana



Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India https://t.co/hVpMZyjEIr — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 14, 2022

West Bengal's Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Minister Md. Ghulam Rabbani asked Musk to invest in his state as it has the "best" infrastructure.

Drop here, we in West Bengal have best infra & our leader @MamataOfficial has got the vision.



Bengal means Business … https://t.co/CXtx4Oq7y5 — Md Ghulam Rabbani (রাব্বানী) (@GhulamRabbani_) January 15, 2022

Earlier today, Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister and State NCP chief Jayant Patil invited the company to establish its manufacturing plant in the state. "We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India," he wrote.

.@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. https://t.co/w8sSZTpUpb — Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 16, 2022

However, the Union government has rejected Musk's claims on the "challenges" he is facing in the country. Earlier this week, sources told Business Today that Musk is trying to put pressure on the government through social media and Tesla wants the country to reduce import duties on its cars without committing to produce in the country.

Tesla has been looking to enter the Indian market and has sought relaxation in import taxes. Earlier, in a letter to the road ministry, the company had stated that the effective import tariff of 110 per cent on vehicles with customs value above $40,000 is "prohibitive" for zero-emission vehicles.

Tesla had requested the government to standardise the tariff on electric cars to 40 per cent, irrespective of the customs value, and withdraw the social welfare surcharge of 10 per cent on electric cars. These changes, it said, would boost the development of the Indian electric vehicle ecosystem.

Tesla had also said that it will make significant direct investments in sales, service and charging infrastructure and significantly increase procurement from India for its global operations.

After this, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he has urged Tesla several times to manufacture its electric vehicles in India while assuring that all the support will be provided by the government to the company.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar had also urged Tesla to manufacture its vehicles in India while assuring it of all the tax benefits from the government. Kumar also said that Tesla should not only ship its products into the country as this will not create jobs.

