Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
auto
Ather Energy launches Konarc electric scooter at Rs 99,999

Ather Energy launches Konarc electric scooter at Rs 99,999

Ather Energy plans to roll out the first set of Konarc e-scooters from its upcoming manufacturing plant in Maharashtra by November 2026.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Aug 29, 2026 6:20 PM IST
Ather Energy launches Konarc electric scooter at Rs 99,999The Konarc S 125 km and Konarc S 161 km variants will be available initially, with bookings and deliveries beginning in mid-September in a phased manner.

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy on Saturday launched its latest e-scooter Konarc with prices starting from Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) as it looks corner a bigger pie of India’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler market.

“With Ather 450 and family scooter Rizta, we had a product for most customers but we didn’t have all the price points. Rizta’s cheapest variant is at Rs 1.30 lakh. And there were customers for whom we could build a more suitable product, which is how Konarc was born,” Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, told reporters on the sidelines of the launch at the fourth edition of Ather Community Day 2026 in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

“About 45-55% of the e-scooter market is in the Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh price range where Ather did not have a product before Konarc,” Mehta said, adding that Konarc fills this gap.

Built on Ather’s new EL platform, Konarc will be available across the S and Z product lines, with six variants in total. The S line comprises four variants with IDC ranges of 100 km, 125 km, 161 km, and 200 km, while the Z line comprises two variants with IDC ranges of 125 km and 161 km.

With Konarc, Ather has extended the battery warranty to 10 years or 1,00,000 km (whichever is earlier). Ather Energy claims the new warranty extends the coverage period to 10 years while continuing to guarantee a minimum 70% state of health at the end of the coverage period.

Advertisement

The electric scooter introduces a suite of new features including a keyless start feature called MagicKey and hands-free access to under-seat storage through AutoPop among others. Konarc gets a 14-inch front alloy wheel and a 12-inch rear alloy wheel.

The bigger front wheels are to ensure stability on potholed roads, according to Mehta.

The Konarc S 125 km and Konarc S 161 km variants will be available initially, with bookings and deliveries beginning in mid-September in a phased manner. The rollout will start with select variants and states before expanding to more locations across the country.

Ather Energy co-founder and CTO Swapnil Jain said the new electric scooter Konarc will not dilute the brand’s premium positioning, despite its affordable price point.

Advertisement

On production capacity, Jain said the entire capacity at AURIC (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Maharashtra has been allocated for Konarc. Initially, the company will produce Konarc at its rented facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

“We have installed half a million capacity for e-scooters at AURIC,” said Jain.
Ather Energy plans to roll out the first set of scooters from its upcoming Maharashtra plant by November 2026.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Aug 29, 2026 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more