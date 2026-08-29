Ather Energy launches Konarc electric scooter at Rs 99,999

“About 45-55% of the e-scooter market is in the Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh price range where Ather did not have a product before Konarc,” Mehta said, adding that Konarc fills this gap.

Built on Ather’s new EL platform, Konarc will be available across the S and Z product lines, with six variants in total. The S line comprises four variants with IDC ranges of 100 km, 125 km, 161 km, and 200 km, while the Z line comprises two variants with IDC ranges of 125 km and 161 km.

With Konarc, Ather has extended the battery warranty to 10 years or 1,00,000 km (whichever is earlier). Ather Energy claims the new warranty extends the coverage period to 10 years while continuing to guarantee a minimum 70% state of health at the end of the coverage period.

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The electric scooter introduces a suite of new features including a keyless start feature called MagicKey and hands-free access to under-seat storage through AutoPop among others. Konarc gets a 14-inch front alloy wheel and a 12-inch rear alloy wheel.

The bigger front wheels are to ensure stability on potholed roads, according to Mehta.

The Konarc S 125 km and Konarc S 161 km variants will be available initially, with bookings and deliveries beginning in mid-September in a phased manner. The rollout will start with select variants and states before expanding to more locations across the country.

Ather Energy co-founder and CTO Swapnil Jain said the new electric scooter Konarc will not dilute the brand’s premium positioning, despite its affordable price point.

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On production capacity, Jain said the entire capacity at AURIC (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Maharashtra has been allocated for Konarc. Initially, the company will produce Konarc at its rented facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

“We have installed half a million capacity for e-scooters at AURIC,” said Jain.

Ather Energy plans to roll out the first set of scooters from its upcoming Maharashtra plant by November 2026.