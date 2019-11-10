Audi Q8 SUV to launch in India in January 2020

German luxury carmaker Audi will launch its flagship SUV Q8 in India in January 2020 as German luxury carmaker is looking to strengthen its presence in the country by the year 2050.

"In the last couple of months, we have been devising 'Strategy 2025' for the country. Q8 becomes a very critical part of it," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.

"One of the pillars for us in defining Strategy 2025 is also C and D segments push. This (Q8) obviously makes a very big contribution in the D segment, where we will be present again," he further said.

Dhillon also added that the new Audi Q8 will be launched on January 15. This will be carmaker's next launch in BS-VI category of cars after Audi launched the A6 a couple of weeks back.

Q8 will be sold in India through the import of fully built unit.

The focus area of Strategy 2025 is customer-centricity. So inline with it, Q8 will play one of the major roles, Dhillon said.

For this, "we are targeting individual experience of customers who are upward of Q7 segment, who want to configure the car to match their personality and design their own cars. It will be made for customers specifically to their desire and design," Dhillon added.

Through the Q8, Audi is seeking to offer a combination of the elegance of a four-door luxury coupe and the practical talents of a large SUV, according to the company. Dhillon said prospective Q8 buyers are "already extremely successful people in their lives. They want something which is exclusive over and above what they already have".

The model will offer buyers the option of customising their vehicle as per their design preference and desires.

"So, it remains quite exclusive as it will be in made-to-order kind of a segment that we will represent," Dhillon said, adding the vehicle would primarily focus on those who want to drive themselves. "Orientation of Q8 will be driver-centric."

