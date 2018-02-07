Auto Expo 2018: Piaggio launches Aprilia SR 125 in India at Rs 65,310

Aprilia, the marquee company of Italian automaker Piaggio, launched the SR 125 scooter at Auto Expo 2018 today. The scooter has been priced at Rs 65,310 (ex-showroom Pune) for the Indian markets and will extend Aprilia's scooter portfolio here after the SR150 and Race.

The first 125cc offering from Aprilia in India takes a lot from its predecessors in terms of styling and components. The Aprilia SR 125 borrows its design language from the SR 150, complete with the same decals and twin front apron headlamp. It even borrows its cycle parts and components from its older sibling.

The engine running the scooter is same as the 125cc motor driving the Vespa 125. The three-valve engine on Aprilia SR 125 churns out 10 bhp of max power and 10.6 Nm of max torque. However, fuel efficiency is slightly better that what was seen on Vespa 125.

The Aprilia SR 125 gets 14-inch wheels and wider tyres for stable yet, 'fun-experience'. It will be sold across India from Aprilia and Vespa dealerships. Alongside, Piaggio also launched the Aprilia Storm with 125cc engine, 12-inch wheels with wide terrain tyres at the Auto Expo 2018. This scooter is aimed at the younger riders, offering customisation options using accessories.

Piaggio also launched a mobile connectivity app at the Auto Expo 2018. The application allows riders to control and operate features of their Aprilia and Vespa two-wheelers. All the information about the bike is stored on the application, allowing rider to find, navigate and follow their rides. It comes with panic alert feature which helps the rider to contact a registered number with their location in case of emergency.

The Piaggio app will also allow riders to locate service stations, book a service, find nearby petrol pumps, and connect to customer care executives. The application will soon be available at App Store and Google Play.

Along with the new launches, the Piaggio pavilion showcases the Vespa GTS, Aprilia RS 150, Tuono 150 and its next generation technology offering, the Vespa Elettrica.