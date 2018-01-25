New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched soon; find booking price, availability, specifications

Maruti Suzuki has announced a total of 18 cars - concept and production both - for the Auto Expo 2018 next month. While it is a promising line-up for auto enthusiasts, the third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift among them is expected to get more attention than others. The much-awaited hatchback from the Indian car market leader has reportedly started arriving at the Maruti Suzuki showrooms ahead of its launch.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is scheduled to launch at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Images of the car being rolled into showrooms have started doing the rounds on internet. The car has already been spotted in India without any camouflage earlier this month. The completely changed design language has been successful in piquing the interest of prospective buyers.

The bookings for the third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift reportedly opened at Maruti Suzuki dealerships in mid-January. The car can be booked for a token amount of Rs 11,000. You can also go to the Maruti Suzuki website to book the new Swift. Expecting higher demands, authorised dealerships had unofficially started taking pre-orders for the car back in the first week of January.

Production of outgoing model of Swift has been stopped to make way for the new iteration. The car will be produced at Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur facility in Gujarat alongside Baleno and the car will be sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena outlets. The car will reportedly come with a waiting period of two months.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift will be based on the fifth generation HEARTECT platform which underpins the Baleno and the new Dzire. The platform provides stronger build while keeping the construction low on weight.

The changed front fascia of the car comes with a single-frame grille and bug like headlamps, instead of the angular ones seen on the previous model. The front headlights feature projector LEDs with daytime running lamps. The taillights also get LED lighting. The car gets new alloys, floating roof design and new front and rear bumpers.

The new Swift is likely to come with the same engines as its predecessor. The Maruti Suzuki Swift will sport the 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine, or the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. The petrol engine can do 84.3PS max power at 6,000rpm, 115Nm max torque at 4,000rpm, whereas the diesel motor will put out 75PS max power at 4,000rpm and 190Nm max torque at 2,000rpm.

Both these motors will be coupled with a five-speed manual transmission along with Auto Gear Shift, Maruti's own AMT unit. The diesel engine will also get the Smart Hybrid Vehicle System (SHVS) technology.

The new Swift will have all-black interiors, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for navigation, bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a flat-bottom steering wheel, among other changes. On safety front, the dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX will be standard across all trims.