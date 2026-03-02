Automakers step on the gas as car sales stay in the fast lane

India’s biggest carmaker by volume, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, is ramping up production capacity at its Kharkhoda plant by setting up a new line in April as its plants across Haryana and Gujarat are running at full capacity.

“For February, Maruti Suzuki has done sales of 2,14,000 units, both domestic and export. We are operating at close to 100% capacity,” says Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki.

Advertisement

In February 2025, India’s passenger vehicle industry recorded wholesales, dispatches from the factory to dealerships, of 3,81,665 units. “This year it is expected to be 4,25,000 units,” says Banerjee.

Maruti Suzuki’s retail sales jumped 30% year-on-year to 1,54,494 units in February, accounting for 40% of the domestic market share, according to VAHAN data.

In February, Maruti Suzuki crossed the 4,00,000 units export target for FY26, recording a growth of 33.7% in the first 11 months of the ongoing fiscal. The overall passenger vehicle industry’s exports grew by 7% during the same period.

“Production capacity cannot be increased overnight. It will happen in April. In electric vehicles (EVs), we are going to enhance our production capacity in Gujarat in July,” says Banerjee. “Our new line is expected to be commissioned by April in the Kharkhoda plant in Haryana. In one line, we can produce two or three models,” explains Banerjee.

Advertisement

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles emerged as the second-largest carmaker by volume in February. Its retail sales jumped 43% year-on-year to 55,248 units last month.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) took the third spot in volume terms in February. M&M’s retail SUV (sport utility vehicle) sales grew 34% year-on-year to 53,566 units.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India, which had long been the second-biggest carmaker by volumes, has been relegated to the fourth position. Hyundai’s sales rose 14% year-on-year to 45,567 units in February, as per VAHAN numbers.

Advertisement

Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Kia India took fifth and sixth place, with sales of 26,467 units and 25,002 units, respectively.

Japan’s Honda Cars India was the only carmaker to witness a decline in sales from 5,166 units in February 2025 to 4,770 units in February 2026. For SAIC Motor-backed JSW MG Motor India, sales remained flat.