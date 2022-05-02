Bajaj Auto registers 20% drop in vehicle sales in April

Bajaj Auto, on Monday, reported a sale of 3,10,774 units in April 2022, a decline of 20 per cent when compared to 3,88,016 units sold during the same month last year.

The Pune-based company's domestic sales for the last month stood at 1,02,117 units, down by 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) when compared to 1,34,471 units sold in April 2021.

Exports too witnessed a drop in sales volume by 18 per cent at 2,08,597 units in April 2022, compared to 2,53,545 during the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler business saw a massive decline last month, while its commercial vehicle arm saw marginal growth. In the two-wheeler space, Bajaj Auto's domestic sales stood at 93,233 units in April, a decline of 26 per cent when compared to 1,26,570 units in April 2021.

Exports of two-wheelers also saw a drop of 15 per cent -- from 2,21,603 units sold in April 2021 to 1,88,478 units sold in April 2022. The commercial vehicle business saw a jump in domestic sales at 8,944 units, a rise of 13 per cent YoY, when compared to 7,901 units sold in April 2021. Exports dropped by 37 per cent from 31,942 units last year to 20,119 units this year.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto on April 27 reported a 10.3 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 1,469 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Further, the company is going to launch the new Dominar 250 with Black wheels which will replace the white and silver units on the outgoing models. The newly updated bike has started arriving at the dealerships ahead of the launch. The pricing of the updated model is likely to remain the same, which is currently prices at Rs 1.64 lakh.