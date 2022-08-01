Bajaj Auto sales decline 6% on-year in Apr-July period

Bajaj Auto sold 6 per cent fewer units in the April-July period, as compared to the year ago. Its sales for the month of July also saw a decline of 4 per cent year-on-year.

The auto company said that it sold 11,62,212 two-wheeler units in the April-July period, as compared to 12,29,874 two-wheeler units in the April-July, 2021 period, leading to a dip of 6 per cent.

When it comes to commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto sold 1,26,104 units in April-July period, while it had sold 1,45,256 units in the year-ago period, translating to a dip of 13 per cent.

Total sales – two-wheelers + commercial vehicles – amounted to 12,88,316 units in the April-July period, while it was 13,75,130 units in the same period previous year, leading to a dip of 6 per cent.

When it comes to the sales in July, Bajaj Auto sold 3,15,054 two-wheeler units, as compared to 3,30,569 units in the same month last year, amounting to a fall of 5 per cent.

Commercial vehicle sales in the month of July increased 3 per cent from 38,547 units in the previous year to 39,616 units.

Overall sales – two-wheelers + commercial vehicles – for the month of July dipped 4 per cent from 3,69,116 in July 2021 to 3,54,670.

Meanwhile, the company last month reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,163 crore for June quarter 2022-23, as compared to the net profit of Rs 1,170 in April-June period a year ago. The decline came on the back of the chip shortage that impacted sales. Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 8,005 crore in the quarter from Rs 7,386 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Also read: Bajaj Auto Q1 results: Net profit dips marginally to Rs 1,163 cr