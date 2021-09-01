Bajaj Auto sales jump 5% to 3.73 lakh units in August

Bajaj Auto, on Wednesday, reported a total sales jump of 5% at 373,270 units in August 2021 as against 356,199 units retailed in the same month last year.

Sequentially, the auto major's total sales rose 1.12% in August 2021 as compared to 369,116 units sold in July 2021.

Total domestic sales dipped 7% to 1,72,595 units in August 2021 as against 185,879 units sold in August 2020.

Meanwhile, the company's exports logged an increase of 18% year-on-year (YoY) at 2,00,675 units in August 2021.

Bajaj Auto retailed a total of 338,310 two-wheeler vehicles during the month, clocking a growth of 5% as compared to 321,058 units YoY.

On the other hand, domestic two-wheeler sales were down 11% at 1,57,971 units as against 1,78,220 units in the same month last year.

Two-wheeler exports in August grew by 26% at 1,80,339 units as against 1,42,838 units in the corresponding month a year ago, the company said.

Commercial vehicle sales stood at 34,960 units last month as against 35,141 units in August 2020, down 1%, it added.

The shares of Bajaj Auto rose were trading 1.73% higher at Rs 3,790.30 apiece on the BSE post the announcement of the sales jump in the month of August.