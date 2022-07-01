Bajaj Auto sales stay flat at 3,47,004 units in June

Bajaj Auto sales remained flat at 3,47,004 units in June as compared to 3,46,136 units in the same month last year.



Domestic sales (two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) declined 15 per cent to 1,38,351 units last month from 1,61,836 units in June 2021, it said in a statement on Friday.



Exports, however, spiked 13 per cent to 2,08,653 units over 1,84,300 vehicles in June 2021.



Total two-wheeler volumes, including exports, in June 2022 stood at 3,15,948 vehicles, an increase of 2 per cent over 3,10,578 units in the same month a year ago.



But, domestic two-wheeler sales fell 20 per cent at 1,25,083 vehicles as against 1,55,640 units in June 2021, as per the statement.



Two-wheeler exports last month grew 23 per cent to 1,90,865 units as compared to 1,54,938 vehicles in the year-ago period.



Total commercial vehicles sales declined 13 per cent in the month to 31,056 units as compared to 35,558 vehicles in June 2021, the company said.



