Bajaj Auto two-wheeler sales down 11% YoY to 1.73 lakh units in Sept

Leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Friday announced an 11 per cent fall in two-wheeler sales for September on a year-on-year basis. In September, Bajaj Auto sold 1,73,945 units of two-wheelers in the domestic market compared to 2,19,500 in the same period, last year, thus reporting a contraction of 21 per cent.

Exports went up by a marginal 1 per cent from 1,85,351 last September to 1,87,091 this year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In terms of commercial vehicles, the numbers weren’t as disheartening. Domestic sales nearly doubled on a year-on-year basis from 9,231 units in September 2020 to 18,403 during last month. The company, however, couldn’t do well in terms of exports and saw figures go down by 17 per cent.

In September 2020, Bajaj Auto exported 27,224 units, which tumbled down to 22,582 last month.

Overall, Bajaj Auto’s total sales (domestic and exports) dropped 9 per cent from 4,41,306 units in September 2020 to 4,02,021 vehicles.

On Thursday, Bajaj Auto and its partner in KTM AG, Pierer Industrie said they had finalised a stake swap deal with PTW Holding to simplify the shareholding in Austrian bikemaker KTM AG.

Through this agreement, Bajaj Auto will become an indirect stakeholder in KTM as well as in other brands of the Austrian partner such as Gas Gas, Husqvarna, and Ramon. Earlier, Bajaj Auto had bought a 48 per cent stake in KTM AG, while Pierer Mobility AG’s stake stood at 52 per cent.

Edited by Akashdeep Baruah

